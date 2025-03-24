Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $75,000 in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,884.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUCK opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

