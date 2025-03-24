Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $81,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,963,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS NVBU opened at $24.94 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NVBU was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.