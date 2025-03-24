Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.4 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

