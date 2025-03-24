Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,869 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

