Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 3,891 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) by 967.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.