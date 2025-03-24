Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:TBJL opened at $20.17 on Monday. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

