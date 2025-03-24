Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

UNOV opened at $34.11 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Insider Activity at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 783,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $156,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,680,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,536,025.40. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 1,357,829 shares of company stock worth $246,680 in the last quarter.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

