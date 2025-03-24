Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $346,000.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

IGLD opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.