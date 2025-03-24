Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 491,922 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

