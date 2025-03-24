Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2,471.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.50. The trade was a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

