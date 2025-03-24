Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 350 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.22 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

