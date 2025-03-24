Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $969,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300,149 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter.

TAN opened at $32.16 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $764.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

