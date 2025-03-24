Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 364 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 262,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 137,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 250,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.