Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,700,000.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

