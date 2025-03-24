Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 66.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 53.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.