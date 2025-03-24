Harrington Investments INC Buys 401 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

