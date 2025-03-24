Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 324,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $5,656,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after buying an additional 134,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.