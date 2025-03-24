Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 80.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

