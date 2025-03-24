HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 35.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

