H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1,552.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HRB opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

