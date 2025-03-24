IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of IAMGOLD worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after buying an additional 3,732,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,384,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,252 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,119,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,914,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 628,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.63.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.60 to $8.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

