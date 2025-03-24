Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 320,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

