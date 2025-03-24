Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $917,950.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,723.73. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.

CNTA opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

