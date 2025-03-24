Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $917,950.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,723.73. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CNTA opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.