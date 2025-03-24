Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,840. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NET stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $10,499,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.64.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

