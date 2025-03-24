Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Director Sells $1,550,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,300. This trade represents a 58.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $309.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.47. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $38,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

