Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $2,982,500.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,474. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $3,339,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $309.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,343,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

