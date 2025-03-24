Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $712,500.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

