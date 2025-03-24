Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $1,289,991.34 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,766.33. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $140.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

