Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$473,811.56 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert Black sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.98, for a total value of C$473,811.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,983.62. This represents a 90.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$69.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.61.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

