Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Eve B. Burton Sells 1,702 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of INTU stock opened at $604.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.80.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
