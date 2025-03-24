Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,957,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

