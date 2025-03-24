Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a P/E ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

