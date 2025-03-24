iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,822.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after buying an additional 346,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

