iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Holdings Cut by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 154.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $70.41 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $71.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

