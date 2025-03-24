iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,677,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,244 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

