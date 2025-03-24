iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $154.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $126.65 and a 12 month high of $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.65.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

