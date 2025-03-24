iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 316.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

