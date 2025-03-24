Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $5,434,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBL opened at $145.02 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

