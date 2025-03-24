Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO John Strosahl Sells 56,170 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,671.34. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

