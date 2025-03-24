Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $780,368.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $780,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,340. This represents a 13.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.17 on Monday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Jamf by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

