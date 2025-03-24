Jeremy Rishel Sells 68,625 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

