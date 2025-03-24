Jeremy Rishel Sells 68,625 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.