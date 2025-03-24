Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,344.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
