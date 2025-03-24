Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,344.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

