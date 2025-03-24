JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.50. The stock has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

