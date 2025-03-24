Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $400,680.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

