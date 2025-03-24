Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 104,272 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $83.69 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

