Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 144,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 106,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

