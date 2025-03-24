Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hims & Hers Health, and Teleflex are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between those of large cap and small cap firms, typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often provide a balance between growth potential and stability, offering investors exposure to companies that are established but still have significant room for expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,268,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,776,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,657,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Teleflex (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Teleflex stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,053,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

