MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.98 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

