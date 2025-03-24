Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,169 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $210,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

