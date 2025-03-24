Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,972 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.